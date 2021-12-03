Suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside Chipotle
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A suspect is in custody following a deadly triple shootout outside a restaurant in northern Palm Beach County last month.
One man was killed and two others were injured following a shooting Nov. 3 in the parking lot of a Chipotle restaurant located near Palm Beach Gardens.
Izaiah Proby-Johnson, 27, of West Palm Beach was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Proby-Johnson faces charges of second felony degree murder with a firearm and burglary with battery.
Jail records show the suspect is being held without bond.
