Wellington to hold meeting regarding new golf cart ordinance

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A newly-approved ordinance regarding golf carts in Wellington is prompting a virtual public meeting Wednesday.

The village approved in September to authorize the operation of golf carts on designated roads and pathways.

The ordinance does not regulate golf cart use within gated communities or on private or semi-private property, including retail parking lots and private roads.

Do you own a golf cart? Thinking about buying one? Here's your chance to learn what you need to know about Wellington's...

Posted by Village of Wellington Florida on Monday, November 29, 2021

Participants at the public hearing on Wednesday will hear from village staff and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office regarding the new golf cart guidelines.

Registration is required to attend the 6 p.m. meeting. Click here to register.

Residents may submit questions in advance to planninginfo@wellingtonfl.gov no later than Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.

The new golf cart ordinance takes effect March 28, 2022.

