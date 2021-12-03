West Palm Beach to begin $800K construction to lessen impacts of climate change

West Palm Beach is moving forward with its Flood Mitigation Tidal Valve Project.

On Friday, Mayor Keith James announced the City recently received a $105,000 grant from the State of Florida to help fund the project.

The overall cost is more than $800,000 and is expected to be completed in late 2023.

Construction for the project began last year and it's designed to lessen the impacts of coastal flooding caused by climate change and sea level rise. It includes the installation of 35 tidal check valves throughout Flagler Drive.

"Tidal check valves prevent seawater from backing up into drainage infrastructure while still allowing the outfall to drain and can help alleviate tidal flooding, said Mayor James.

So far, four valves have been installed between Southern Boulevard and Greenwood Drive as part of the project's first phase.

The second phase will cover the installation of 31 additional valves along Flagler Drive from 34th Street to South Flagler Court.

Below is a list of areas the city plans to target for flood remediation:

34 th Street

29 th Street & North Flagler Drive

South Lakeside Court / L.A. Kirksey Street

North Flagler Court (Providencia Park) (multiple outfalls)

9 th Street & North Flagler Drive

Barcelona Road & South Flagler Drive

Granada Road & South Flagler Drive

Monceaux Road & South Flagler Drive

Greenwood Road to Southern Blvd. (multiple outfalls)

Monroe Drive & South Flagler Drive

Edmor Road & South Flagler Drive

Bloomfield Drive & South Flagler Drive

South Flagler Court

James added the grant was awarded to the city with help from State Rep. Rick Roth.

"And the other benefit is if you live on the coast, it could actually improve your property values because we are doing things to protect our communities and prepare for sea level rise and so it gives confidence to the insurance industry the building industry and everybody in Florida that we really are tackling this problem," said Roth.

Phase 2 of the project will begin Spring of 2022.

