Advertisement

World War II veteran's 101st birthday celebrated in Palm Beach Gardens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. – Friends, family, first responders and law enforcement came together to celebrate a World War II Army veteran on his 101st birthday.

Al Kaiserman was greeted by a parade of cars and a tank outside his Palm Beach Gardens home Friday.

The procession was led by the Palm Beach Beach Gardens Fire Rescue and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The veteran enlisted in the military at age 21 and served for five years as a combat medic in Italy during the war.

“My dad has always been a hero to me,” said Richard Kaiserman. “But it’s only been in recent years where he’s been telling me some of the stories and you realize he really was a hero.”

Al Kaiserman
Al Kaiserman

Following the war, he attended New York University where he met his wife, Mickey.

“It was so wonderful,” said Mickey Kaiserman. “We love each other just as much today, 72 years later, as we did then. It’s a love affair.”

Kaiserman spent his career as a principal and assistant principal in Harlem public schools in New York City, commuting from his home in Queens for 30 years.

Al Kaiserman's 101st birthday celebration.
Al Kaiserman's 101st birthday celebration.

Kaiserman moved to Palm Beach Gardens with his wife, Mickey, in 1990. The couple has been happily married for more than 70 years and had two children.

Friends and family say he is loved and adored by all who know him.

“Every day we give each other a good morning kiss and every night we give each other a good night kiss and we're still in love,” Mickey Kaiserman said.

Al Kaiserman's 101st birthday celebration
Al Kaiserman's 101st birthday celebration

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Police: Ryan Rogers stabbed to death in 'completely random act'
Family of woman killed in home plead for answers
Missing Indian River County woman found safe in Brevard County, deputies say
Police: Woman shot, killed through sliding glass door

Latest News

Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo (11) catches a pass from Miami quarterback D'Eriq King...
Record-setting receiver declares for NFL Draft
State's coronavirus deaths rise 159 in week, fewest since early in pandemic; cases up to 10,663
Mental state of accused child killer under microscope
John I. Leonard High School student missing since Wednesday