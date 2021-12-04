Be aware of crocodile on golf course while watching the holiday boat parade this weekend

The holidays are here bringing fun and excitement. But safety is a priority. That's why the Village of North Palm Beach is asking spectators of the traditional Palm Beach County Holiday Boat Parade to be aware of a crocodile that has been seen several times roaming the North Palm Beach golf course, which is a popular viewing area.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the crocodile can't be removed by law and it's best to be aware and just leave it alone if you see it.

The parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, in North Palm Beach at 6 p.m. and will travel up the Intracoastal to the grand finale at the Jupiter Lighthouse around 8 p.m.

There are free viewing areas available along the Intracoastal, along bridges and golf courses.

As thousands of people sit on the bank of the North Palm Beach golf course to watch the parade, it's important to be aware that the crocodile has been spotted many times in that area.

For more information about the Palm Beach County Holiday Boat Parade and other holiday events happening this weekend, click here.



