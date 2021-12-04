Founder of Jay Ministries remembered for commitment to Riviera Beach Community

RIVIERA BEACH, FLA. — The Riviera Beach community is remembering a man who spent nearly 30 years of his life lifting the community up.

Robert Felder was the founder of Jay Ministries, a men’s shelter and community outreach center along Avenue S.

Felder leaned on his faith to steer young men and women on the right path.

“He worked with men, women, the elderly, feeding people,” said Ronnie Felder, mayor of Riviera Beach and CEO of Jay Ministries. “It never stopped. His heart was so big, he gave up his life to give others life.”

A Celebration of Life for Robert Felder will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at Christ Fellowship Church in Royal Palm Beach.

To learn more about the ongoing community engagement taking place at Jay Ministry, click here.

