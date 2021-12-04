Police investigating after body found in Palm Beach

Palm Beach police are conducting an investigation after the body of a person was found outside a bank Saturday morning.

The body was discovered outside Bank of America located at 140 N. County Road.

Police say foul play is not a factor in the person's death and there is no safety concern for the public.

Police have not yet identified the deceased person.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2021