Police investigating after body found in Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Palm Beach police are conducting an investigation after the body of a person was found outside a bank Saturday morning.

The body was discovered outside Bank of America located at 140 N. County Road.

Police say foul play is not a factor in the person's death and there is no safety concern for the public.

Police have not yet identified the deceased person.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

