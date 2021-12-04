Advertisement

Record-setting receiver declares for NFL Draft

Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo (11) catches a pass from Miami quarterback D'Eriq King...
Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo (11) catches a pass from Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (not shown) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 18, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Hurricanes will learn their bowl destination this weekend, but they already know one star player won't participate.

Record-setting Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo announced Friday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft, thus ending his collegiate career.

The Oklahoma transfer announced his intentions on Twitter, thanking head coach Manny Diaz and his teammates for "a great experience" and "many memories in my short time here."

"It has been an honor to play at the University of Miami and join the prestigious group of legends before me," Rambo wrote.

Rambo, who transferred to Miami earlier this year, became the school's single-season leader in receiving yards (1,117) and receptions (79).

By declaring for the draft, the redshirt junior will miss the bowl game and forgo his final season of eligibility.

Rambo led the Hurricanes in receiving touchdowns with seven and topped 100 yards receiving in six games this season, including a 210-yard performance against Georgia Tech last month.

The Hurricanes (7-5, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won five of their last six games after a 2-4 start to the season.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Police: Ryan Rogers stabbed to death in 'completely random act'
Family of woman killed in home plead for answers
Missing Indian River County woman found safe in Brevard County, deputies say
Police: Woman shot, killed through sliding glass door

Latest News

State's coronavirus deaths rise 159 in week, fewest since early in pandemic; cases up to 10,663
World War II veteran's 101st birthday celebrated in Palm Beach Gardens
Mental state of accused child killer under microscope
John I. Leonard High School student missing since Wednesday