2021 Boca Raton Bowl teams announced

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Western Kentucky University will face off against Appalachian State University in the 8th annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.

The game will be played at FAU Stadium on Saturday, December 18 at 11 a.m.

"We will have an opportunity to see history made in our game this year," said RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl executive director Doug Mosley. "Western Kentucky comes into this game with the nation’s top passing quarterback in Bailey Zappe and he will be looking to set new NCAA single-season passing records in this game. On the other hand, Appalachian State has one of the best pass defenses in the nation. This matchup is going to amazing to watch unfold."

The two teams have not previously met.

Appalachian State has not lost in its previous six bowl game appearances.

Western Kentucky played in the 2016 Boca Raton Bowl, defeating the University of Memphis, 51-31.

