Billy Napier gets 7-year, $51.8 million contract at Florida

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier, right, enters the field with his team for the Sun...
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier, right, enters the field with his team for the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A person familiar with negotiations says new Florida coach Billy Napier agreed to a seven-year, $51.8 million contract that makes him the fifth-highest-paid coach in the Southeastern Conference.

He could get bumped to sixth depending on Lane Kiffin's new deal at Mississippi.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday night because neither Florida nor Napier has publicly released contract details.

Napier will make $7.1 million in his first season and will get a $100,000 raise annually before each of the remaining six years.

The Gators are expected to provide Napier's full memorandum of understanding when he's formally introduced Sunday in Gainesville.

