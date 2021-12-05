Boynton Beach hosts 50th annual holiday parade

Workers were slicing avocados Saturday at the Guaca Go in Boynton Beach. Allison Alaimo works there. "We prepped, we were ready and then all of a sudden the parade started and we had a line out of the door. So we've been busy and it's only the two of us and we have been working hard," she said.

Meanwhile outside the Boynton Beach Holiday Parade was underway.

Due to the pandemic, there wasn't a parade last year.

But this year marks the city's 50th annual parade.

With over 60 entries in the parade and over 11 school bands, there's something for everyone in the crowd.

Lori Laverriere is the City Manager. "Boynton Beach is a very inclusive city. And we want all of our residents and all of our visitors to participate in our events. So we provide interpretation services for our deaf community. We actually have an entry in our parade of our deaf community," she said.

The interpreter is Beth Wagmeister with The Wag Group.

"We are delighted to be able to celebrate and bring our community together to have fun, be with family, be with friends and hopefully have a beautiful and safe holiday," said the City Manager. J.P. Reese is one of the residents who watched the parade. "It was great. we liked the music, the dancing our daughter loves that stuff and we loved the whole energy and it was a great day."

"I beat breast cancer last year so I'm really excited to be out here with the my daughter and just celebrate being a normal family again, normal time," attendee Renata Reese said.

