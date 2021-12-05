Advertisement

Boynton Beach hosts 50th annual holiday parade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Workers were slicing avocados Saturday at the Guaca Go in Boynton Beach. Allison Alaimo works there. "We prepped, we were ready and then all of a sudden the parade started and we had a line out of the door. So we've been busy and it's only the two of us and we have been working hard," she said.

Meanwhile outside the Boynton Beach Holiday Parade was underway.

Due to the pandemic, there wasn't a parade last year.

But this year marks the city's 50th annual parade.

With over 60 entries in the parade and over 11 school bands, there's something for everyone in the crowd.

Lori Laverriere is the City Manager. "Boynton Beach is a very inclusive city. And we want all of our residents and all of our visitors to participate in our events. So we provide interpretation services for our deaf community. We actually have an entry in our parade of our deaf community," she said.

The interpreter is Beth Wagmeister with The Wag Group.

"We are delighted to be able to celebrate and bring our community together to have fun, be with family, be with friends and hopefully have a beautiful and safe holiday," said the City Manager. J.P. Reese is one of the residents who watched the parade. "It was great. we liked the music, the dancing our daughter loves that stuff and we loved the whole energy and it was a great day."

"I beat breast cancer last year so I'm really excited to be out here with the my daughter and just celebrate being a normal family again, normal time," attendee Renata Reese said.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Suspect used Tri-Rail to travel between Miami, Palm Beach County
Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19
New Delray Beach restaurant uses ‘convertible spaces’
Pedestrian killed in crash involving car in Martin County
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside Chipotle

Latest News

Authorities seek to locate missing 83-year-old Belle Glade man
Washington State linebacker Jeremiah Allison (8) fails in an attempt to tackle Miami running...
Hurricanes, Washington State to meet again in Sun Bowl
Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal watches his team during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college...
Sources: Cristobal in 'extensive discussions' with Miami
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates his touchdown with Alabama tight end...
New No. 1 Alabama joins Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati in playoff