Deputies looking for people who had contact with accused killer

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Indian River County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for people who had contact with an accused killer days before Thanksgiving.

Scott Hodges is charged with the murder of Robbie Spencer, whose body was found in a wooded area of Vero Lake Estates on November 24.

Deputies want to speak with anyone who had contact with Hodges between the 21st and 23rd of November, or if they say Hodges' truck on the afternoon of the 22nd.

Hodges is charged with first degree murder.

An arrest affidavit indicates Spencer was shot.

Hodges worked as a real estate agent in Vero Beach and lived about two blocks from the victim.

