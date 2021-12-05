Advertisement

Dogs enjoy 'Santa Paws Holiday Pooch Plunge' in Stuart

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sailfish Splash Waterpark in Stuart hosted the annual Santa Paws holiday pooch plunge to benefit the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.

More than 200 dogs of all sizes and breeds came to swim, fetch, and make new friends in an open swim session at the waterpark before the facility closes for the winter.

It's a great way to ring in the holidays for the four-legged friends while raising money for shelter animals at the same time.

