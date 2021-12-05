Advertisement

Dolphins make it 5, hold off Giants 20-9

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Tua Tagovailoa threw a pair of short touchdown passes and the Miami Dolphins extended their winning streak to five games by topping the New York Giants 20-9 on Sunday.

Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins had the scoring grabs for Miami (6-7).

Jaylen Waddle had nine catches for 90 yards for the Dolphins and rookie Jaelan Phillips had two more sacks to give him five in his last two games.

Tagovailoa completed 30 of 41 passes for 244 yards and the two scores.

Backup Mike Glennon completed 23 of 44 throws for 187 yards for New York.

Saquon Barkley had 55 rushing yards on 11 carries for the Giants.

2021 Boca Raton Bowl teams announced
