Hurricanes, Washington State to meet again in Sun Bowl

Washington State linebacker Jeremiah Allison (8) fails in an attempt to tackle Miami running...
Washington State linebacker Jeremiah Allison (8) fails in an attempt to tackle Miami running back Joseph Yearby (2) during the first half of the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015. Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya (15) watches in the background. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021
One school fired its coach mid-season. Another school seems poised to move on from its coach.

Both will meet on New Year's Eve at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

Washington State (7-5) dismissed head coach Nick Rolovich in October after he refused to comply with the state's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert took over as interim head coach and led the Cougars to a 3-2 record. The interim tag was removed after Washington State's 40-13 victory over rival Washington.

Meanwhile, Miami (7-5) has won five of its last six games after a 2-4 start to the season. But that might not be good enough to save Manny Diaz's job.

Miami is reportedly in discussions with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal to replace the third-year coach of the Hurricanes, even though Diaz still has his job.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz watches during the second half of a game against Virginia Tech,...
Miami head coach Manny Diaz watches during the second half of a game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami won 38-26.

This will be a rematch of the 2015 Sun Bowl, when the Cougars defeated the Hurricanes 20-14.

The Hurricanes are 0-2 in the nation's second-oldest bowl game. Notre Dame also beat Miami 33-17 in 2010.

Miami will be without record-setting wide receiver Charleston Rambo, who announced Friday that he's declaring for the NFL Draft.

