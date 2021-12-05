Advertisement

Sources: Cristobal in 'extensive discussions' with Miami

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal watches his team during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college...
Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal watches his team during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Manny Diaz may not be the head coach at Miami for much longer.

Multiple sources told ESPN on Sunday that the school is in "extensive discussions" with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal to become the next coach of the Hurricanes.

The Miami native and former national championship-winning offensive lineman for the Hurricanes is 35-13 in four-plus seasons with the Ducks, including Oregon's 2017 bowl game after Willie Taggart left for Florida State.

Miami has not fired Diaz, who took over after Mark Richt retired after the 2018 season.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz watches during the second half of a game against Virginia Tech,...
Miami head coach Manny Diaz watches during the second half of a game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami won 38-26.

Cristobal said Friday after Oregon's 38-10 loss to Utah in the Pacific 12 Conference Championship game that the school was working on a new contract for him.

The Hurricanes (7-5) have won five of their last six games after a 2-4 start to the season.

Cristobal coached Florida International from 2007-12, leading the Panthers to their first-ever bowl game in 2010.

Diaz is 21-15 through three seasons, including a 0-2 record in bowl games.

Scripps Only Content 2021

