Group aims to donate more than 1K gifts to foster and homeless children

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The holidays can be a tough time for homeless kids and foster children, especially those who were recently separated from their parents.

At La Meseria Restaurant in Palm Beach Gardens, a dinner raised about $75,000 for the group, “Speak Up for Kids,” a part of Palm Beach County’s Guardian Ad Litem program.

Donors at the event also brought enough toys to fill a small truck for these kids.

“It helps get through, and helps us bring a little joy into their Christmas life,” said event co-organizer Robert Donohoo. “This is a big thing for them.”

The group hopes to make sure 1,100 children in Palm Beach County have toys to play with this holiday season.

