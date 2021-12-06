Hurricanes fire Manny Diaz after 3 seasons

Manny Diaz has been fired as head coach at Miami.

The school announced the move Monday morning, one day after sources told ESPN that Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal was in "extensive discussions" to take over.

"We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions to our campus community and to his native South Florida, and for the strong leadership and exemplary character he exhibited during his tenure at the university," President Julio Frenk said in a statement. "We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward."

Sources told ESPN that Cristobal informed the Ducks of his decision during a team meeting Monday.

The news release didn't mention Cristobal, who played for the Hurricanes.

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal watches his team during the fourth quarter of a game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.

"An announcement regarding new leadership for the football program will be forthcoming," the release said.

The Hurricanes (7-5) have won five of their last six games after a 2-4 start to the season.

Diaz, who replaced Mark Richt after his abrupt retirement in December 2018, was 21-15 through three seasons, including a 0-2 record in bowl games.

Miami is scheduled to meet Washington State in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.

