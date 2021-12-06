Advertisement

Lacing up for the More Than Pink Walk in January 2022

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021
A Warrior in Pink, Danette Volmy surrounds herself with strong family and friends, helping her cope with breast cancer earlier this year.

"They go to appointments with me, whether it's a doctor's appointment, the store, whatever I need they are there to assist," said Volmy.

They call themselves Team Demolish after Volmy's diagnosis.

"There was a lump there and I said I need to go to the doctor," Volmy said. "I went in, I told the doctor I don't feel right, something is wrong. I just know something is wrong. I had that gut feeling and she sent me for a mammogram and an ultrasound and sure enough it was cancer."

Volmy had chemotherapy. Now her team of friends will be by her side again, this time for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk in January.

"It's a great honor to be the voice of those who have lost their lives, those who are still fighting the battle," she said.

The 2-mile walk will take place Saturday, Jan. 29 on Flagler Drive.

"You can still run the 2-mile course, but we are offering the community an opportunity to come out and be involved in the whole experience. We have amazing community partners to share what they are doing to help us fight this horrible disease," said Tia Isoff-Celestin, Susan G. Komen Development Director. "So, the reason it's a walk and not necessarily a run anymore is we've noticed over the years that the event has turned into a family-friendly type of event. Bring your families, bring your strollers, bring your dog's you can walk the route as you reflect on the reason and purpose we are gathered."

It's about finding a cure.

"One more life lost to breast cancer is a life too many," said Isoff-Celestin.

To register for the More Than Pink Walk, visit komen.org/wpbwalk.

