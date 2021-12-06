Advertisement

Lifesaving organization marks 1 year of childhood drowning prevention

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST
The Live Like Jake Foundation marked one year of raising awareness for drowning prevention on Sunday afternoon.

The organization held a party in Palm Beach Gardens, celebrating one year since the opening of Palm Beach County's only infant self-rescue indoor training pool.

Live Like Jake was founded in memory of Jake Roarke Morrison with the mission to raise awareness for drowning prevention.

They provide infant self-rescue swim lesson scholarships to those who cannot afford them and provide financial assistance to those families who have lost a child or have a child with critical care needs.

The event featured children who have learned to self-rescue, along with their parents.

Photos of children lost to accidental drowning were featured as well as those of children who are learning to self-rescue.

To learn more about Live Like Jake, visit www.livelikejake.com..

