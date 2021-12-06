Napier plans to hire 'unprecedented' support staff

New Florida coach Billy Napier plans to hire an "unprecedented" support staff.

Napier had close to 40 analysts at Louisiana and could end up with even more in Gainesville.

In addition to a $7.5 million annual budget for 10 assistants, Napier got a $5 million pool to build a support staff that includes analysts.

His vision for Florida, and athletic director Scott Stricklin's willingness to make it a reality, stood out during Napier's formal introduction Sunday.

Stricklin said Napier explained the reason for needing resources, making it "really easy to want to invest in that."

