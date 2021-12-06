Advertisement

Napier plans to hire 'unprecedented' support staff

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Florida coach Billy Napier plans to hire an "unprecedented" support staff.

Napier had close to 40 analysts at Louisiana and could end up with even more in Gainesville.

In addition to a $7.5 million annual budget for 10 assistants, Napier got a $5 million pool to build a support staff that includes analysts.

RELATED: Napier to receive 7-year, $51.8 million contract

His vision for Florida, and athletic director Scott Stricklin's willingness to make it a reality, stood out during Napier's formal introduction Sunday.

Stricklin said Napier explained the reason for needing resources, making it "really easy to want to invest in that."

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Woman arrested for DUI after striking couple at Vero Beach parade
Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19
Suspect used Tri-Rail to travel between Miami, Palm Beach County
Deputies looking for people who had contact with accused killer
Sixth annual 'Empty Bowl' event held in Delray Beach

Latest News

Florida running back Dameon Pierce gives the Gator chomp for fans after scoring a touchdown...
Gators, UCF to stay close to home for Gasparilla Bowl
Woman arrested for DUI after striking couple at Vero Beach parade
Vero Beach shooting leaves one person in critical condition
Jewish community marking final day of Hanukkah