Shopping tips for the 2021 holiday season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - The holidays are right around the corner and that means many retail stores will be offering some of the best deals of the year.

However, experts warn you can easily end up overspending if you’re not prepared.

To help stay on track, financial experts recommend planning by making a shopping list and creating a budget.

They said it’s also a good idea to make your purchases with a debit card instead of using cash.

Not only will this help protect you from COVID-19, but you’ll also be able to take advantage of your banks spending control features that can help you stay on budget during the holiday season

“You want to try to set yourself up to have limited amount of debt after the new year and if you set up a budget by making that list and you stick to it,” said Steve Simmers, Seacoast Banking Center Manager, “you’re going to relieve yourself from having that added stress of possibly having debt after the holiday.”

If you’re planning to do your shopping online, experts said its best to buy from reputable stores or smaller businesses that offer secure checkout. They said this will minimize your risk of fraud and help protect you from dangerous websites that are designed to steal your card and personal information.

