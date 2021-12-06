Advertisement

Woman arrested for DUI after striking couple at Vero Beach parade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A 72-year-old woman is charged with driving under the influence in a crash that injured two people Saturday night at the city Christmas parade in Vero Beach.

Police say Susan Harvey of Vero Beach was driving a car at about 7 p.m. Saturday when she struck a man and a woman on the 3400 block of Ocean Drive.

The couple in their 90's was struck from behind as they loaded chairs into the trunk of their car after the parade finished.

They suffered non-life threatening injuries.

