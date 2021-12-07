Advertisement

1 person injured in industrial accident in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One person is injured following an industrial accident in West Palm Beach Monday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred at 7 p.m. along the 20000 block of State Road 80, near Lion Country Safari.

According to PBCFR, the victim was trapped in a tunnel at the industrial worksite and was extricated by firefighters.

The patient was transported by air to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

No more information was immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Woman arrested for DUI after striking couple at Vero Beach parade
Tyler Redondo Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19
Sixth annual 'Empty Bowl' event held in Delray Beach
Suspect used Tri-Rail to travel between Miami, Palm Beach County
John I. Leonard High School student missing since Wednesday

Latest News

Travel restrictions tighten for passengers entering the country
All hands on deck for a record-setting beach clean up
1 person injured after vehicle catches fire in West Palm Beach
Sewall's Point police officer faces federal charges of attempting to sexual exploit child