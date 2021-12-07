1 person injured in industrial accident in West Palm Beach
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
One person is injured following an industrial accident in West Palm Beach Monday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The incident occurred at 7 p.m. along the 20000 block of State Road 80, near Lion Country Safari.
According to PBCFR, the victim was trapped in a tunnel at the industrial worksite and was extricated by firefighters.
The patient was transported by air to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.
No more information was immediately available.
