Charcuterie company expands, gives back to the community

CheeseBoarder.com workers are getting the boxes ready to ship charcuterie boards-- gourmet cheeses and meats across the country within 24-hours.

Sal and his co-workers are with The ARC Palm Beach County, an organization which helps individuals with disabilities. Six of them have full-time jobs at CheeseBoarder.

"It feels good, we work as a team and it's showing leadership" said Sal.

Aaron Menitoff is the company's co-owner. "One of the things we wanted to build into the company is a way of giving back in the community," said Menitoff. "One of the things that's important to my wife Julie and myself is work."

The workforce has expanded. The company started in October of 2020. When the pandemic hit, the company went from catering to shipping charcuterie. It's grown from a 2,000-square foot location to 15,000 square feet.

"We grew up to December to having 12 employees, but right now we have 40 employees and six of those employees are full-time ARC clients," Menitoff said. "Our partners are Goldbelly and Door Dash, Gourmet Foods International and Williams Sonoma."

"We entered into a great partnership with the number one cheese boarder and charcuterie influencer in the United States which is Marissa Mullen, " Menitoff said.

Growing a business and giving back to the community.

"Through our peers that are in the hospitality business, and we know that everyone is struggling, a really unique thing happened when we started putting out the word about our company. The employees that worked here brought in their friends, brought in their family," said Menitoff.

