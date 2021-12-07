Advertisement

City hosts remembrance day ceremony on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021
Numerous residents gathered to remember those who fought and those who died during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago Tuesday.

The ceremony was held at 11 a.m. at the Tom Kaiser USN Veterans Memorial Park located along Federal Highway.

World-renowned orator, and Boynton Beach resident, Delmas P. Wood, Jr. presented a re-creation of Franklin D. Roosevelt's "Day of Infamy" speech as delivered to the then Joint Session of the U.S. Congress on December 8, 1941.

Following the speech, the Veterans Task Force recognized all WWII Veterans at the ceremony with a special token of appreciation.

