Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference near Tampa

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that the governor exceeded his authority in ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The governor’s lawyers took their case Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Oldsmar, a city near Tampa, Tuesday morning for a press conference.

The governor will be speaking at R.E. Olds Park at about 9:30 a.m.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Florida DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks.

You can watch the event live in this article or on our Facebook page.

