Advertisement

Fort Pierce Elks Lodge donates gifts to 1200 St. Lucie Public School students

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Elks Lodge in Fort Pierce is stepping up to make sure underprivileged students in St. Lucie Public Schools don't go without a Christmas.

Its backpack program collects toys, clothing, and other necessities like hygiene kits, food, and underwear to give to schools where the homelessness and free and reduced lunch rates are high.

"It's in your heart," said Leonard Smallacombe, member. "I mean if you can't help a child, I believe an Elk never stands so straight and tall as when it's helping a child, a child in need."

Smallacombe said the program was created eight years ago to help just four students in the school district.

This year, gifts will be given to nearly 1,200 students across twelve schools.

"There are students that need just basic necessities like hygiene kits, toothbrush and toothpaste, socks, underwear, you know, clothes to start off the next semester fresh and new and maybe a new backpack," said Lydia Martin, Chief Communications Officer, SLPS. "These are all things that help them put their best foot forward and help them set themselves up for success in their school day."

Items will be delivered to the schools on Tuesday and given to students throughout the week.

Everything is financed by grants given to the Elks Lodge and from the generosity of its members.

The Education Foundation at the St. Lucie Public School District is always looking to help students in need and is willing to accept donations from the community.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

1 person injured after vehicle catches fire in West Palm Beach
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
Omicron COVID-19 variant drives Florida residents to get vaccinated
Suzanne Burke found organizations to help the family and find a home, even partnering with a...
Customer surprises Dunkin’ Donuts employee with fully furnished home
Vero Beach shooting leaves one person in critical condition

Latest News

Wellington infectious disease specialist explains how first COVID-19 treatment pill works
Supply chain impacting vehicle repairs in Palm Beach County
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference near Tampa
FILE - Miami head coach Manny Diaz looks on as officials review a play during the first half of...
Fired Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz ‘disappointed’ by Miami’s maneuvering