Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control celebrates holidays with 'Name your Price' adoption fee

The Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is celebrating the holidays with 'Name Your Price' adoption fees.

All pet adoption fees are the price that the adopter chooses. Whether looking for a dog or a cat, rabbit or pig, a new best friend is waiting to be adopted.

The newly adopted pets will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, current on vaccinations, and come with a free bag of Science Diet pet food.

The adoption center hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. It will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25.

The Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach.

For more information call 561-233-1200.

