Advertisement

Supply chain impacting vehicle repairs in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bringing your vehicle into a local repair shop these days could cost a bit more and the wait times could be a little longer.

At Lake Park Auto and Fleet Repair, they’re making it work.

"I'm aware of all the problems that they're having now a days with the supplies," said customer Gerald Raftopoulos.

He got his brakes and radiator repaired on time, but when it comes to some things like tires, pack the patience

"I've never seen this happen. I mean, nobody has. It's basically the times that we're living in,” said Bruce Jacobs, who has worked the repair business for forty years.

Jacobs says tire prices are fluctuating all over the place.

"Maybe somebody needs an affordable tire. Well, we got to go right down the line and it may not be the tires that they're wanting," said Jacobs.

Jacobs said at the Lake Park shop, and his other business he runs, Military Brake and Alignment in West Palm Beach, he's seen tire prices jump $30 or $40 for tires the past 3 to 4 months.

For independent shops like these two, getting any repair part these days from a dealer could reveal the parts are on "factory back order."

That's happening a lot more and those parts are getting harder to come by because of the supply chain back up.

It's leading to a bartering game between local repair shops.

"We just have to work a lot harder and kick and scream until we get the parts because I'm just trying to fix a person's car, that's all,” said Jacobs.

He said he's resorting to ordering off Amazon for car parts because it's just taking too long locally to find them.

All in an effort to keep cars on the roads for the holidays and beyond

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

1 person injured after vehicle catches fire in West Palm Beach
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
Omicron COVID-19 variant drives Florida residents to get vaccinated
Suzanne Burke found organizations to help the family and find a home, even partnering with a...
Customer surprises Dunkin’ Donuts employee with fully furnished home
Vero Beach shooting leaves one person in critical condition

Latest News

Wellington infectious disease specialist explains how first COVID-19 treatment pill works
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference near Tampa
Fort Pierce Elks Lodge donates gifts to 1200 St. Lucie Public School students
FILE - Miami head coach Manny Diaz looks on as officials review a play during the first half of...
Fired Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz ‘disappointed’ by Miami’s maneuvering