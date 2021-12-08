Have you seen Carol Newman?

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered elderly woman in the West Palm Beach area.

Carol Newman, 79, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 7. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

PBSO said Carol suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia and uses a walker.

Anyone with information about Carol Newman's whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or the closest law enforcement agency.

Scripps Only Content 2021