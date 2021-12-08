Advertisement

Have you seen Carol Newman?

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered elderly woman in the West Palm Beach area.

Carol Newman, 79, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 7. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

PBSO said Carol suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia and uses a walker.

Anyone with information about Carol Newman's whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or the closest law enforcement agency.

