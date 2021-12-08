Advertisement

Luis Santana De Leon: West Palm Beach police seeking public's assistance in locating family of deceased man

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the family member of a deceased man.

The department said it is attempting to locate the family of Luis Santana De Leon.

De Leon's cause of death has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pace at 561-822-1689 with reference to case number 2021-0017290.

