Police searching for pregnant woman abducted from Miami-Dade home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Police are searching for a pregnant woman who was abducted in Miami-Dade early Tuesday.

Police say 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd works as a caretaker at a home near Biscayne Dr. and Florida's Turnpike.

According to officials, Lloyd was working when a man knocked on the door around 12:30 a.m. and Lloyd answered it.

Police say the man started beating Lloyd and dragged her into a white Honda Civic with Florida license Y650DL before fleeing the scene.

Police don't know who the man is and are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lloyd to call them at 305-378-4342.

