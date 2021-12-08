Vero Beach man accused of burning home down using blowtorch

A Vero Beach man is accused of pouring fuel on a property and setting a home on fire with a blowtorch, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said witnesses identified Travis Tanner Pippin, 36, as the person who burned down a house Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Caribbean Circle.

According to an arrest affidavit, the suspect was confronted by a neighbor after the home was set ablaze. While exchanging words, Pippin allegedly threw gasoline in the direction of the neighbor and lit the fuel on fire.

The affidavit says Pippin then fled the area toward Old Dixie Highway and into a wooded area.

A Sebastian police officer and his K-9 later found Pippin and helped take him into custody.

Yesterday, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office requested the use of our K9 Unit to help them apprehend a suspect... Posted by Sebastian Police Department on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Officials said photos and video that were taken by a witness showed Pippin walk toward the home, light the gasoline on fire and walk away.

The house was a total loss, according to the sheriff's office.

A dog that was inside the home was rescued from the blaze. Deputies said Pippin knew the dog was in the home when the fire was started.

The owner of the home said Pippin is their daughter's boyfriend. However, a motive for the arson has not been released.

Pippin faces charges of arson of a structure, cruelty to animals, trespass on property and resisting arrest without violence.

He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

If anyone has additional photos or videos of the incident, call the sheriff's office at (772) 978-6803.

