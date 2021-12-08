Advertisement

Vero Beach man accused of burning home down using blowtorch

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Vero Beach man is accused of pouring fuel on a property and setting a home on fire with a blowtorch, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said witnesses identified Travis Tanner Pippin, 36, as the person who burned down a house Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Caribbean Circle.

According to an arrest affidavit, the suspect was confronted by a neighbor after the home was set ablaze. While exchanging words, Pippin allegedly threw gasoline in the direction of the neighbor and lit the fuel on fire.

The affidavit says Pippin then fled the area toward Old Dixie Highway and into a wooded area.

A Sebastian police officer and his K-9 later found Pippin and helped take him into custody.

Yesterday, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office requested the use of our K9 Unit to help them apprehend a suspect...

Posted by Sebastian Police Department on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Officials said photos and video that were taken by a witness showed Pippin walk toward the home, light the gasoline on fire and walk away.

The house was a total loss, according to the sheriff's office.

A dog that was inside the home was rescued from the blaze. Deputies said Pippin knew the dog was in the home when the fire was started.

The owner of the home said Pippin is their daughter's boyfriend. However, a motive for the arson has not been released.

Pippin faces charges of arson of a structure, cruelty to animals, trespass on property and resisting arrest without violence.

He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

If anyone has additional photos or videos of the incident, call the sheriff's office at (772) 978-6803.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Supply chain impacting vehicle repairs in Palm Beach County
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference near Tampa
1 person injured after vehicle catches fire in West Palm Beach
Suzanne Burke found organizations to help the family and find a home, even partnering with a...
Customer surprises Dunkin’ Donuts employee with fully furnished home

Latest News

In this Dec. 28, 2010, file photo, a group of manatees are in a canal where discharge from a...
Officials approve experimental plan to feed Florida’s starving manatees
Mistrial declared in murder case of courthouse escapee
Publix heiress dies at 65 from Alzheimer’s disease
In this courtroom sketch, a witness testifying under the pseudonym "Carolyn," breaks down on...
Woman says Maxwell, Epstein abused her at 14 in Palm Beach