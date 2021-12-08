Advertisement

Village of Wellington informing residents about new golf course ordinance

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Village of Wellington wants to make sure its residents are aware of the new golf cart ordinance that will soon be in effect.

The new golf cart ordinance takes effect March 28, 2022

On Wednesday night, a special meeting will be held online for residents who own a golf cart or have plans to buy one.

Participants will hear from village staff and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office regarding the new golf cart guidelines.

The meeting will also include an opportunity for residents to ask questions and address any concerns.

The webinar starts at 6 p.m. To register, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Supply chain impacting vehicle repairs in Palm Beach County
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference near Tampa
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control celebrates holidays with 'Name your Price' adoption fee
1 person injured after vehicle catches fire in West Palm Beach
Suzanne Burke found organizations to help the family and find a home, even partnering with a...
Customer surprises Dunkin’ Donuts employee with fully furnished home

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, a witness testifying under the pseudonym "Carolyn," breaks down on...
Woman says Maxwell, Epstein abused her at 14 in Palm Beach
Police searching for pregnant woman abducted from Miami-Dade home
In this courtroom sketch, a witness testifying under the pseudonym "Carolyn," breaks down on...
Woman says Maxwell and Epstein abused her at age 14 in Palm Beach
One person hurt, one in custody in stabbing in Mangonia Park