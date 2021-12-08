Advertisement

Woman arrested after chase through golf course in Indian River County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
A woman has been arrested after breaking through a gate and driving through the Grand Harbor golf course in Vero Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The incident started shortly after 1 p.m in the Waterford Lakes community of Vero Beach.

The sheriff's office said the driver, identified as Jodi Ann Harvey, 60, of Vero Beach, drove through the Grand Harbor golf course gate and onto the course. Deputies attempted to pull her over, but she did not comply, which prompted a pursuit that ended with a PIT maneuver.

Watch the arrest video below

Arrest made after chase through golf course in Indian River County

No injuries were reported, however, Harvey was transported for medical clearance before being booked.

Grand Harboe golf course.PNG
Grand Harboe golf course.PNG

Authorities said Harvey's vehicle and two sheriff's office vehicles sustained damage.

She faces charges that include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DUI, two felony counts of criminal mischief, aggravated flee/elude, and aggravated assault on an officer/firefighter/EMT.

Harvey was booked into the Indian River County Jail without bail.

