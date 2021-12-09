Advertisement

1 dead, teen injured after shooting near downtown West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
One person is dead and a 16-year-old boy is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex near downtown West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. at the Dunbar Village Apartments near North Tamarind Avenue.

Mike Jachles, with the West Palm Beach Police Department, said one person of an undisclosed age or sex was found fatally shot on Grant Street and the teen was found injured a few hundred feet away, along Adams Street.

The teen was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initially, West Palm Beach police had reports of shootings at the two locations minutes apart. Upon further investigation, Jachles said the two scenes were connected.

