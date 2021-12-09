Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announces brand partnership with Margaritaville

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line made a major announcement of rebranding its company to Margaritaville at Sea.

“It is going to be one of the most fantastic changes in the cruise industry ever,” said Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO Oneil Khosa. “It is going to be the first really themed lifestyle-oriented cruise line and a cruise product.”

Khosa along with Margaritaville CEO John Cohlan made the announcement Wednesday morning at the Port of Palm Beach.

Cohlan said not only will guests enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience — but hopes it will have a positive impact on the community.

“It really is incredibly gratifying to see the economic activity that is generated by having a successful business experience,” said Cohlan.

Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans echoes those sentiments.

“There will be economic development that will occur as a result of the investment here,” said Evans. “So, we can see restaurants, shops, employment opportunities and more dollars in our community, invested in our community.”

Amid staffing shortages around the area —Khosa remains optimistic and hopes the rebranding of the cruise line will get the attention of potential employees.

“We will be hiring more people, because we expect to get busier. We expect to get more busier in the terminal and more check in staff, more valet, more shore site staff,” said Khosa. “Yes, absolutely. I know it’s going to be challenging but I believe the brand and the excitement of the product will attract a lot of talent.”

Margaritaville Paradise’s first voyage will be on Apr. 30, 2022.

For more information or to book, visit margaritavilleatsea.com .

