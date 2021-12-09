Advertisement

Boyfriend of abducted Miami-Dade pregnant woman charged with murder

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Police have arrested the boyfriend of a pregnant woman who was abducted in Miami-Dade county.

Andeae Lloyd, 27, has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Police say Lloyd works as a caretaker at a home near Biscayne Drive and Florida's Turnpike. Lloyd was working when a man knocked on the door about 12:30 a.m. and she answered it, police said Tuesday.

The man started beating Lloyd and dragged her into a white Honda Civic with Florida license Y650DL before fleeing the scene.

Xavier Johnson has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and battery.

Human remains were found Wednesday during the search.

The Medical Examiner's Office has not positively identified the remains as Lloyd's, but the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department said the person responsible for her murder has been charged.

