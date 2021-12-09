Advertisement

Create, send letters to Santa at West Palm Beach library

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It isn't the holidays without a letter to Santa.

The Mandel Public Library in downtown West Palm Beach is once again offering children the opportunity to send Santa or Sandi the holiday tree a letter this Christmas.

Stop by the library through Dec. 30 to write your letters and make sure you have a return address to receive a special reply from Santa or Sandi.

"This is a wonderful holiday family event that has become a tradition for many in our community," said Mandel Public Library Director Lisa Hathaway. "We love seeing children enjoy making cards with any festive, funny and sweet holiday greeting they'd like, and parents often come back to us saying how much the surprise Santa mail made their children's holiday season."

Children can also make holiday cards at the library to send to friends and family.

The holiday card station at the library is free and registration is not required.

Click here to learn more or call (561) 868-7703.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried speaks about the Infrastructure Investment and...
Nikki Fried reprimanded by Florida Commission on Ethics
Publix heiress dies at 65 from Alzheimer’s disease
Woman arrested after chase through golf course in Indian River County
Luis Santana De Leon: West Palm Beach police seeking public's assistance in locating family of deceased man
Village of Wellington informing residents about new golf course ordinance

Latest News

School attendance zone changes up for discussion
What's not to love about 'Being the Ricardos?'
Riviera Beach man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
High school students helping build homes for those in need