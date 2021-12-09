Create, send letters to Santa at West Palm Beach library

It isn't the holidays without a letter to Santa.

The Mandel Public Library in downtown West Palm Beach is once again offering children the opportunity to send Santa or Sandi the holiday tree a letter this Christmas.

Stop by the library through Dec. 30 to write your letters and make sure you have a return address to receive a special reply from Santa or Sandi.

"This is a wonderful holiday family event that has become a tradition for many in our community," said Mandel Public Library Director Lisa Hathaway. "We love seeing children enjoy making cards with any festive, funny and sweet holiday greeting they'd like, and parents often come back to us saying how much the surprise Santa mail made their children's holiday season."

Children can also make holiday cards at the library to send to friends and family.

The holiday card station at the library is free and registration is not required.

Click here to learn more or call (561) 868-7703.

