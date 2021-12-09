Advertisement

High school students helping build homes for those in need

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Students and staff at Seminole Ridge High School's Construction Academy are reveling in a sense of excitement and accomplishment.

Forty-five students have worked all year on a home that will be donated to a family in need.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was recently put on a truck and delivered to a lot in Belle Glade.

WPTV spoke to the students in September about what this project means to them.

"It feels really nice just to know that I'm able to allow somebody to have a roof over their head," Seminole Ridge High School senior Justin Quicksey said. "Especially when it comes to putting in the work of doing the drywall, doing the painting, doing the flooring. It's just real nice to know."

"[It] feels pretty good. We're making it for someone who needs it, not just making it to make it," senior Kaleb Whippy said. "We get to make it for someone who can live in it now, and we get to experience the learning process."

Once the entire home is moved, it's expected to be finished in March. That's when a family is expected to move in as well.

This is the ninth home the Seminole Ridge Construction Academy has built and donated to Habitat for Humanity.

The academy starts on a new home next month.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried speaks about the Infrastructure Investment and...
Nikki Fried reprimanded by Florida Commission on Ethics
Publix heiress dies at 65 from Alzheimer’s disease
Woman arrested after chase through golf course in Indian River County
Luis Santana De Leon: West Palm Beach police seeking public's assistance in locating family of deceased man
Village of Wellington informing residents about new golf course ordinance

Latest News

What's not to love about 'Being the Ricardos?'
Riviera Beach man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
FILE - This April 28, 2021, file photo shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington. Ten years...
Feds: Man threatened to harm congresswomen, district attorney
Former site of Pahokee hospital to be home of new housing