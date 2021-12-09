Advertisement

MacIntyre named new head coach at FIU

Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre walks on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre walks on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Seattle. Washington won 27-13. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Former Colorado and San Jose State head coach Mike MacIntyre is coming home.

MacIntyre has been named the new head coach at Florida International, athletic director Scott Carr announced Thursday.

The 56-year-old veteran coach was born and raised in Miami, where his father was an assistant coach for the Miami Hurricanes.

"It is exciting to have the opportunity to come back to Miami," MacIntyre said in a statement. "Not only was I born here, but the roots of my family's love for football and mentoring young people started here with my dad. There is so much talent and passion for football in our area. I can't wait to get started building a strong foundation for our program."

MacIntyre previously served as head coach at Colorado (2013-18) and San Jose State (2010-12), leading both programs to 10-win seasons.

The 2016 Associated Press coach of the year spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator at Memphis. His other coaching stops include Mississippi, Duke and Temple, as well as five seasons in the NFL.

MacIntyre replaces Butch Davis, who led the Panthers to a 24-32 record in five seasons and three consecutive bowl appearances but was fired in November. FIU has won just one game the past two years.

"Throughout this process, coach MacIntyre rose to the top," Carr said in a statement. "He has a passion for student-athletes and building genuine relationships with them. He's a builder with proven success taking two struggling programs and elevating them to national relevance. He is a two-time national coach of the year. He's a brand builder who will promote FIU throughout the South Florida community and the state of Florida. We could not be more excited to bring his energy and passion to campus."

