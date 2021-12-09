Advertisement

Riviera Beach man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A Riviera Beach man will have a little extra cash to spend during the holidays this year.

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that 48-year-old Michael Morgan recently claimed a $1 million prize from playing the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game.

Morgan chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.

Officials said Morgan purchased his winning ticket from the Stop N Shop food store located at 391 Seabrook Road in Tequesta. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The overall odds of winning the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic per ticket are one-in-2.99. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-2,029,900.

