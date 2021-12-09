Skip to content
News
Weather
Hurricane Guide
Traffic
Sports
Calendar
South Florida Weekend
A Child's Home
Watch Live
Search
Watch Live
Home
News
National
Entertainment
Weather
Hurricane Guide
South Florida Weekend
Sports
About Us
Contact Us
Programming Schedule
Latest Newscasts
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
PowerNation
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Press Releases
Advertisement
School attendance zone changes up for discussion
By
WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Scripps Only Content 2021
Most Read
Nikki Fried reprimanded by Florida Commission on Ethics
Publix heiress dies at 65 from Alzheimer’s disease
Woman arrested after chase through golf course in Indian River County
Luis Santana De Leon: West Palm Beach police seeking public's assistance in locating family of deceased man
Village of Wellington informing residents about new golf course ordinance
Latest News
Create, send letters to Santa at West Palm Beach library
What's not to love about 'Being the Ricardos?'
Riviera Beach man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
High school students helping build homes for those in need