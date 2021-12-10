2 Port St. Lucie teenagers missing since Tuesday

Officers in Port St. Lucie are looking for two teenagers who have been missing since Tuesday.

In a Friday written statement, police said they are looking for 17-year-old Isabella J. Williams and 16-year-old Devin C. Leon.

Both teens are believed to be traveling together in an unknown vehicle in South Florida.

Authorities said special attention should be given to residents of Monroe and Miami Dade County to be on the lookout for the teens but did not offer additional details.

PSLPD is currently trying to find missing juveniles Isabella Williams (17) and Devin Leon (16). They are thought to be traveling together in an unknown vehicle in South Florida. Please contact PSLPD with any information. @TCPalm @WPTV @WPBF25News @CBS12 @FOX29WFLX @MyTCNow pic.twitter.com/XnktBNvC1j — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) December 10, 2021

Williams is described as 5-foot-4 and weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white shirt, white pants and a black backpack with “Tommy” on it.

Leon is 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Champions shirt, black ripped jeans and Air Force Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teens should call Detective K. Bailey at (772) 807-4314 or Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2021