Boca Raton couple robbed in early-morning home invasion

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
A Boca Raton couple was robbed at gunpoint following a home invasion early Friday morning, according to police.

The incident occurred at about 1:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of Northeast Fifth Drive.

Police Spokeswoman Jessica Desir said a resident at the home heard noises coming from the living room. When he went to investigate, he encountered two men who held him at gunpoint and demanded cash.

Investigators said the victim gave the intruders cash, but they demanded more and began ransacking the bedroom.

Police said one of the home invaders placed his hands on the victim's wife and a struggle ensued.

At that time, both victims were punched repeatedly by the intruders, causing injuries.

The men then fled through the back of the home with cash, a purse and various pieces of jewelry.

Authorities said two children were sleeping in their bedrooms at the time of the robbery but did not witness the incident.

The home invaders were described as about 5-foot-11 wearing black masks.

Police said one intruder was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The other person was wearing a white shirt and had short curly hair.

Contact Detective Scott Hanley at (561) 338-1344 if you can help in the case.

