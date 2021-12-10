'Carnival of Lights' spreading holiday cheer in Martin County
The Martin County Fairgrounds has been transformed into a festive, family-friendly event laden with holiday cheer.
During the month of December, the fairgrounds in Stuart is hosting the inaugural "Carnival of Lights."
Children can enjoy a variety of activities and games like making ornaments, writing letters to Santa, a petting zoo and visiting Santa.
Other highlights include holiday lights, carnival rides and games, a live nativity, school and church choirs, food trucks and hot chocolate.
"This is Christmas the way the fair would do it," Executive Director Jay Spicer said in a written statement. "We wanted to start a community event for people to come and have a great time, spend time with family and share the holiday spirit."
Dates for the "Carnival of Lights" are as followed for the remainder of the month:
- Dec. 9 to 12
- Dec. 16 to 19
Doors are open from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the dates above.
Admission is $5. Children 12 and under are free.
The Martin County Fairgrounds is located at 2616 Southeast Dixie Hwy. in Stuart.
