'Carnival of Lights' spreading holiday cheer in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Martin County Fairgrounds has been transformed into a festive, family-friendly event laden with holiday cheer.

During the month of December, the fairgrounds in Stuart is hosting the inaugural "Carnival of Lights."

Children can enjoy a variety of activities and games like making ornaments, writing letters to Santa, a petting zoo and visiting Santa.

Other highlights include holiday lights, carnival rides and games, a live nativity, school and church choirs, food trucks and hot chocolate.

"This is Christmas the way the fair would do it," Executive Director Jay Spicer said in a written statement. "We wanted to start a community event for people to come and have a great time, spend time with family and share the holiday spirit."

Dates for the "Carnival of Lights" are as followed for the remainder of the month:

  • Dec. 9 to 12
  • Dec. 16 to 19

Doors are open from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the dates above.

Admission is $5. Children 12 and under are free.

The Martin County Fairgrounds is located at 2616 Southeast Dixie Hwy. in Stuart.

