Delray Beach couple collects Bath and Body Works candles

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Allyson DeFelice likes colorful, pretty things. Her Delray Beach home showcases her love of teal and the beach life.

But it’s through the doors of one room in particular that her most prized possessions are carefully displayed.

“That’s how it all started – because Blueberry Pie was my favorite candle,” said DeFelice.

She got her start collecting Bath and Body Works candles when her favorite scent was discontinued.

“And so then I went into the deep dark internet looking for it and I started to do down the rabbit hole. That was the beginning of the end I guess,” she said.

DeFelice scored big on Black Friday. Pictures on social media showed her haul – and her reluctant helper, fiancé Andrew.

IMG_0342.JPG
IMG_0342.JPG

They purchased more than 200 candles in 48 hours.

“And not only did she want to get one or two, multiples,” said Andrew.

IMG_0343.JPG
IMG_0343.JPG

Allyson and Andrew made several stops that weekend.

“Into the Night was at the top of my list,” said Allyson.

If you don't understand the candle craze, there are Facebook groups with thousands of members. Each one proud to post their Bath and Body Works candle collections.

To Allyson, it’s not an obsession, but a hobby.

IMG_0348.JPG
IMG_0348.JPG

“Some of the rare ones that I look for, I will trade with other people. Some of them I give as gifts. Some grow in value, and then someone will be looking for it and ask me if I have extras and sure, I do,” said DeFelice.

Her fiancé Andrew says it’s no different than the baseball card collection he had as a kid.

“It makes her happy. That’s what it’s about,” he said.

In return for carrying her candles and being a good sport, Allyson is right there to support her fiance’s passion for golf.

“We’re just having fun. It’s candles, it could be worse,” they said.

