Delray Beach man arrested in 2020 Lake Worth Beach homicide

A 22-year-old Delray Beach man appeared in court Friday to face charges related to a May 2020 homicide in Lake Worth Beach.

Authorities booked Traquanne Mosley on several charges, including first-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies said Mosley is one of two men arrested in the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man on the 700 block of South H Street at about 10:24 p.m. on May 29, 2020.

Mosley and Lawrence Fleury, 39, were arrested hours after the killing, following a wild chase through Broward and Palm Beach counties, during which Mosley allegedly pointed a gun at deputies, reports show.

According to officials, both Mosley and Fleury are convicted felons and are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

Mosley is being held without bond.

