Advertisement

Firefighters save dog from frozen pond

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog is back with its rightful owner after firefighters rescued him from a frozen pond in upstate New York.

Tux the border collie needed help Wednesday morning after his legs fell through the ice and he couldn’t get out of the water.

Firefighters suited up with their gear along with safety cables and broke the ice to meet up with the struggling dog.

They carried him to shore, dried him off, warmed him up and reunited him with his grateful owner.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after chase through golf course in Indian River County
1 teen dead, another injured after shooting near downtown West Palm Beach
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried speaks about the Infrastructure Investment and...
Nikki Fried reprimanded by Florida Commission on Ethics
Human remains found during search for pregnant woman abducted from Miami-Dade home
14 victims of disgraced deputy sue Martin County sheriff

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps
Firefighters rescued a dog from a frozen pond in upstate New York.
Fire crew saves stuck dog from frozen pond
Delray Beach couple collects Bath and Body Works candles
While Delta remains the biggest Covid-19 threat in the US, the Omicron coronavirus variant has...
Omicron variant in half the country, COVID-19 cases rise